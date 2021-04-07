Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Stormy weather returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will shift to a wetter one over the next several days here in NWFL. We will see a cold front bring spotty showers & storms for Thursday and Friday before a strong front brings our best chance of storms and severe weather on Saturday. For tonight lows will be in the 60s w/increasing clouds. Thursday will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s. Rain chances will be at 50%. We keep the rain chances near 50% Friday before increasing the rain chances to 80% Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

