Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a developing fog and low level cloud deck early on. Most of the fog and clouds are developing inland and away from the coast. Be careful driving in some patchy dense spots this morning.

Otherwise, temperatures are more pleasantly cool as opposed to chilly this morning. But those susceptible to feeling chilly will still want a light jacket before 9am.

Despite the fog and low clouds inland areas have this morning, we’ll still be looking forward to more sunshine returning today. This low level fog and cloud deck will lift out and disperse through 9am and by late morning into lunchtime we’ll be under mainly sunny skies with warming temperatures. Highs today still manage to reach the mid 70s on the coast to some low 80s inland.

Our attention will turn back to the west after we see a bit of upper level cloud cover move in through the afternoon. They’re coming off showers and thunderstorms moving toward the Mississippi River along a cold front.

The frontal boundary will be stalling out across the Southeast tonight and into tomorrow. However, we should manage to see a batch of storms progress off this front and into our skies by Thursday afternoon.

The stalled front will continue to make for unsettled weather into Friday and Saturday as more waves of showers and thunderstorms develop, especially on Saturday. It’s possible that the frontal boundary stalls out far enough to the north to leave Friday with smaller rain chances in NWFL and heavy storms to our north in Alabama. We should be able to get a better idea of that possibility by tomorrow.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies for the coast and after some morning fog and low clouds inland skies turn mainly sunny. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Rain chances return to the 7 Day Forecast tomorrow with a batch of showers or thunderstorms for the afternoon followed by more unsettled days into Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.