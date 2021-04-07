Advertisement

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing puppies

Nicole Marie Wood is charged with petit theft after she allegedly stole three puppies from a...
Nicole Marie Wood is charged with petit theft after she allegedly stole three puppies from a neighbor.(KKTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Greenwood woman is facing charges after investigators say she stole three puppies last month.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call on March 26th to a home in Greenwood. Investigators say they learned Nicole Wood, 37, took three puppies from the victim’s home.

Investigators say Wood kept one puppy for herself and gave two others away. They say they were able to get all three puppies back to their owner.

Wood is charged with petit theft.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

A man is dead after a crash involving a bicycle and a van on 15th Street in Panama City.
Bicyclist killed in crash on 15th Street in Panama City
Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday...
Bobby Bowden receives Florida Medal of Freedom
A Springfield teen has been arrested after deputies say he had sex with a minor and then...
Springfield teen arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor
A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a...
Okaloosa County hit and run suspect arrested