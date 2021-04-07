Woman arrested after allegedly stealing puppies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Greenwood woman is facing charges after investigators say she stole three puppies last month.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call on March 26th to a home in Greenwood. Investigators say they learned Nicole Wood, 37, took three puppies from the victim’s home.

Investigators say Wood kept one puppy for herself and gave two others away. They say they were able to get all three puppies back to their owner.

Wood is charged with petit theft.

