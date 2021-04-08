Advertisement

All three women’s Panhandle basketball teams moving on in state tournament

The semifinals will tipoff on Friday.
The semifinals will tipoff on Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola, Northwest Florida, and Gulf Coast are all moving on to the semifinals in the FCSAA State Tournament.

Chipola defeated Hillsborough 79-40. Chipola will advance and face Indian River on Friday at 1 p.m.

Northwest Florida State defeated Eastern Florida 67-50. Northwest Florida State will advance and face Gulf Coast, which beat Florida Southwestern 81-71, on Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 7th
Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday...
Bobby Bowden receives Florida Medal of Freedom
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 6th
Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, April 6th
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 6th