All three women’s Panhandle basketball teams moving on in state tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola, Northwest Florida, and Gulf Coast are all moving on to the semifinals in the FCSAA State Tournament.

Chipola defeated Hillsborough 79-40. Chipola will advance and face Indian River on Friday at 1 p.m.

Northwest Florida State defeated Eastern Florida 67-50. Northwest Florida State will advance and face Gulf Coast, which beat Florida Southwestern 81-71, on Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.