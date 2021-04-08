Florida State University - Panama City holds homecoming Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University was not able to celebrate homecoming in the fall due to the pandemic, but FSU PC students made up for that Wednesday.

The Nole’s Fest block party was filled with the usual fun and games, activities, and live music. This time it didn’t lead up to a football game. Bands included country recording artist Christon Birge and rock band Sons of Saints. Fireworks concluded the fun-filled night. You can keep up to date with all FSU PC events by following their Facebook @FSUPC.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.