FSU Panama City honors the Chapman Family Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU Panama City honored the Chapman Family Foundation with a naming ceremony at FSU’s Holley Center Thursday afternoon.

During the ceremony, The Center for Academic and Student Success was named to recognize the Chapman Family Foundation’s gift to fund the PC Promise Scholarship. A scholarship that provides free tuition and fees for students who are Pell grant eligible or have a combined gross income of $50,000 or less.

FSU PC Dean Randy Hannah says this is an honor well deserved by the Chapman family.

“Well we are so excited we could actually do this and we are always so humbled that we can give back to the community because the one thing that is a great investment is education,” Pamm Chapman said.

This past semester the FSU PC Promise gave 50 students the opportunity to go to college.

