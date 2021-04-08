Lawmakers tee up initial budgets for passage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Senate and House took questions and amendments Wednesday on their respective state budgets.

The House is proposing $97 billion and the Senate 95, but going forward those proposals are likely to inflate.

The Senate is currently not factoring in $10 billion in federal stimulus and neither chambers’ budgets reflect a $2 billion increase in projected state revenues announced Tuesday.

Senate Budget Chair Kelli Stargel also pointed out increases in expected Medicaid costs and student enrollment projects further complicate the financial situation.

“Clearly we continue to see significant fluctuations in revenue and workload estimates and we do not yet have a full view of the long-term adjustments to our economy,” said Stargel.

The two chambers have until midnight on April 27th to agree on and publish a final budget, if they hope to end the session on time April 30th.

