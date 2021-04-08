Advertisement

Lawmakers tee up initial budgets for passage

By Jake Stofan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Senate and House took questions and amendments Wednesday on their respective state budgets.

The House is proposing $97 billion and the Senate 95, but going forward those proposals are likely to inflate.

The Senate is currently not factoring in $10 billion in federal stimulus and neither chambers’ budgets reflect a $2 billion increase in projected state revenues announced Tuesday.

Senate Budget Chair Kelli Stargel also pointed out increases in expected Medicaid costs and student enrollment projects further complicate the financial situation.

“Clearly we continue to see significant fluctuations in revenue and workload estimates and we do not yet have a full view of the long-term adjustments to our economy,” said Stargel.

The two chambers have until midnight on April 27th to agree on and publish a final budget, if they hope to end the session on time April 30th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

Property insurance rates are on the rise with insurers reporting $1.6 billion in losses last...
Senate approves homeowners insurance reform
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 7th
The Nole's Fest block party was filled with the usual fun and games, activities, and live music.
Florida State University - Panama City holds homecoming Wednesday
Telehealth is a virtual mental health program offered during school hours.
BDS: Mental health program Telehealth going “well”