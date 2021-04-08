Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after murdering elderly woman with hatchet

Dylan Mancill will spend the rest of his life in prison after murdering a woman in 2018.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man who killed an 85-year-old woman with a hatchet has been sentenced to life in prison.

Dylan Mancill was found guilty in February. Tuesday, a judge sentenced Mancill to life in prison for second-degree murder with a weapon.

On October 24, 2018, the elderly woman was trying out a new electric wheelchair she had just received. She rode over to a neighbor’s home to visit and check out a chicken coup. While the woman and the neighbor were talking, Mancill, who was the neighbor’s son, start pacing behind the victim. Mancill then grabbed a hatchet that was near the chicken coup and hit the woman with it in the back of the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. She died from her injuries in May 2019.

Mancill ran from the area after the attack but was caught by Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies shortly after.

