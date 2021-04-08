Advertisement

Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.

The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The units were sold by Verizon stores in the U.S., other stores and school districts between April 2017 and March 2021. They were sold for $50 to $150.

Users can contact Verizon for a replacement. Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Verizon said that of2.5 million devices being recalled, just over 1 million are currently in use. Of those, several hundred thousand were purchased and are being used by schools.

____

This story has been corrected to show that Verizon is only offering a replacement, not a refund.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
The campus will be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip...
Panama City Beach to get its first hospital
Eleven people had to be pulled from the water Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach by South...
11 people pulled from the water Thursday in Miramar Beach
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

Latest News

The hours-long police chase through multiple California counties included near collisions, the...
'I had to end it': Semi-truck driver stops police chase by crashing into fleeing suspect
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home