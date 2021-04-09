Annual food truck and craft beer festival to roll into Panama City Beach this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If great food, live music, and fun for the whole family sounds like a good way to spend the weekend, look no further than Panama City Beach. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Aaron Bessant Park to tell us more.

Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 4th Annual Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival back to the Emerald Coast on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Twenty of Florida’s most popular food trucks will dish out fan favorites while more than 50 national, regional and local craft beers will be available to wash it all down. There will also be games and live music.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase at a discount in advance online for $5 or at the gate for $10. Children 12 and under are free. Panama City Beach residents will receive $1 off beer with show of valid ID at the beer ticket tent. All first responders and active/retired military will receive free admissions with show of valid ID at the gate.

