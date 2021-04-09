Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

April 9, 2021 – A former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a pregnant person, burglary with battery and sexual battery. Richard Boada-Cardova was charged Friday and given immediate notice of termination from the department.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail. Boada-Cardova had been with the department less than one year.

There will be no further comment or information released on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.