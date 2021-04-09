Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

Go ahead and grab some rain gear for the day, whether it’s raining in your neighborhood as you head out or not. We’re expecting most of the storms to be on and off through the morning as the band gradually shifts to the east, as well as, to the north by the midday and afternoon. That should give us a drier forecast for the afternoon today.

Temperatures are starting out rather mild in the upper 60s for the morning drive. Highs today will be a bit muted in the mid 70s due to the scattered storms around and cloudy skies.

The warm front eventually lifts north later this evening as the storm threat diminishes into tonight. However, a more potent cold frontal system develops out of Texas later today. It’s likely to spawn a squall line of storms that will race across the Northern Gulf Coast States tonight, reaching NWFL tomorrow. Storm timing is still a little suspect, but it appears as though the storms will pass through from west to east starting up around sunrise in our western counties and lasting into the midday to our eastern counties.

This line of storms will carry the potential for damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and hail as it passes through on Saturday. Let’s be sure we have our ways of getting weather updates today and tomorrow.

You can stay on top of the forecast by downloading the “WJHG Weather” App in the App Store on your phone.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs today top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a batch of strong to severe thunderstorms passing through NWFL on Saturday, with a few leftover showers into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
The campus will be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip...
Panama City Beach to get its first hospital
Eleven people had to be pulled from the water Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach by South...
11 people pulled from the water Thursday in Miramar Beach
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

Latest News

More rain is in the forecast for Sunday morning.
Saturday Evening Forecast
A line of severe storms will move into the panhandle on Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast
A line of severe storms will move into the panhandle on Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast
More storms are in the forecast for Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast