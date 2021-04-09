Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

Go ahead and grab some rain gear for the day, whether it’s raining in your neighborhood as you head out or not. We’re expecting most of the storms to be on and off through the morning as the band gradually shifts to the east, as well as, to the north by the midday and afternoon. That should give us a drier forecast for the afternoon today.

Temperatures are starting out rather mild in the upper 60s for the morning drive. Highs today will be a bit muted in the mid 70s due to the scattered storms around and cloudy skies.

The warm front eventually lifts north later this evening as the storm threat diminishes into tonight. However, a more potent cold frontal system develops out of Texas later today. It’s likely to spawn a squall line of storms that will race across the Northern Gulf Coast States tonight, reaching NWFL tomorrow. Storm timing is still a little suspect, but it appears as though the storms will pass through from west to east starting up around sunrise in our western counties and lasting into the midday to our eastern counties.

This line of storms will carry the potential for damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and hail as it passes through on Saturday. Let’s be sure we have our ways of getting weather updates today and tomorrow.

You can stay on top of the forecast by downloading the “WJHG Weather” App in the App Store on your phone.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs today top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a batch of strong to severe thunderstorms passing through NWFL on Saturday, with a few leftover showers into Sunday morning.

