Local author writes a prayer guide for millennial parents

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Niceville resident Lisa Blady recently released her first book Sons and Daughters Emerging, A Prayer Strategy for Millennial Parents.

Blady wanted the book to be something simple for expectant moms.

“It goes through the entire pregnancy, every single week from conception all the way up until 40 weeks that you’re delivering the baby we cover every organ as it’s getting developed,” said Blady.

The idea to write the book began while Blady was spending some alone time with God.

“I was walking through my apartment and my son and his wife were pregnant with their first child,” said Blady. “And the Holy Spirit stopped me and said Lisa why aren’t you praying for this baby? I said I don’t know. I never thought about praying for a baby in the womb.”

Blady says within a few seconds more information started downloading in her brain.

“I thought what if you prayed while that particular organ was getting developed? Then that sickness or that disease or that sin tendency wouldn’t have a chance to turn into something later on in life,” said Blady.

What makes this book different from other pregnancy books is it combines science with prayer and scripture.

“What I’ve done is kind of captured how big is the baby, what’s going on inside that little baby’s body and there’s a prayer that walks the parent through,” said Blady. “Every time I reference a prayer there’s a verse that goes with it.”

At the end of each prayer, there are 5 questions. Some are thought-provoking others are fun.

Blady took her time writing the book.

“It took probably 2 1/2 to 3 years, just mostly because I was waiting,” said Blady. “I knew there’s a birthing time for this book.”

Blady isn’t stopping with this book. She has more ideas popping up.

“I have another book I want to work on for siblings and also grandparents,” said Blady. “So the sibling can realize hey this is what’s going on inside of mom’s belly. So they can see it’s the size of a bean it’s the size of a pound of flour and so forth.”

But for now, she’s just hoping this book will inspire and encourage young mothers-to-be.

“One of the scriptures in the book is Psalm 102:18,” said Blady. “It says let this be written for a generation that’s yet to be born that they may praise the Lord...and I just love that. That we’re praying for the next generation before they even get here because I believe God is emerging his sons and daughters in a time like this.”

If you’d like a copy of the book or just want to learn more, log onto sonsanddaughtersemerging.com. The book is also available on amazon.com.

