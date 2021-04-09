Advertisement

Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Drug giant Pfizer and its partner in developing the first COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency authorization in the U.S. want to allow more adolescents to receive the vaccine.

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization for their vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. Back in mid-December, the two-dose shot received emergency clearance for vaccinating people ages 16 and up.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are working closely with the FDA and regulators in other countries to get emergency or conditional authorization as quickly as possible for kids ages 12 through 15.

The companies noted in a statement that preliminary results through March 31 from late-stage testing in that age group found the vaccine safe and 100% effective in blocking infections. They said side effects were consistent with those from testing of volunteers ages 16 through 25: pain and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, fever and nausea.

All participants in the study of 12- through 15-year-old volunteers will be monitored for two years, starting after they received their second dose, to watch for any safety issues and determine how long the vaccine protects recipients.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
The campus will be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip...
Panama City Beach to get its first hospital
Eleven people had to be pulled from the water Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach by South...
11 people pulled from the water Thursday in Miramar Beach
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

Latest News

The hours-long police chase through multiple California counties included near collisions, the...
'I had to end it': Semi-truck driver stops police chase by crashing into fleeing suspect
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home