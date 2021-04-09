Advertisement

Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach

Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A 21-year-old from Louisiana and a 55-year-old from Georgia are dead after a ‘mass water rescue’ in South Walton, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials.

South Walton Fire Rescue officials said they were pushed to their limits Thursday after a mass water rescue incident occurred in Miramar Beach. They said 11 people were pulled from the Gulf around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said two people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. SWFD confirms those two passed away. Seven others were also transported for further treatment but were both conscious and breathing. Two more of the individuals refused treatment, but rescue officials say they’re expected to recover.

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident; however, double red flags are currently flying over Walton County beaches.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

