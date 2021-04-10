Advertisement

BDS superintendent checks in on local high school students

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials have been going to every school in the area to sit down and ask students what’s been on their minds. It’s part of the #CommunityConversations program that started last winter.

Friday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt was at Deane Bozeman School talking to 9-12 grade students.

Things like dress code for next year and adding extra electives were brought up, but no topic was off the table.

“They ask about how we took care of the teachers and the challenges and the mental wellness of everyone. They ask about free food for students for lunch. They ask about the summer school programs and the programs to help enrich and catch them up to where they were,” Husfelt said.

Husfelt said he’s already been to every Bay District School but hopes to go back and chat with students at least a few times a year.

