Local school board member says she will vote ‘no’ on school tax referendum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A change of heart for Bay District Schools school board member Brenda Ruthven.

Come April 20, she said she will be voting no on the school tax referendum.

“I did not know there was going to be a fee associated with this referendum,” Ruthven said.

Ruthven claims she was never made aware it was going to cost nearly $225,000 to put the referendum on the ballot.

Fellow board member Jerry Register said the same.

“I do not remember $200,000+ that we were going to have to spend to put it on the ballot,” Register said.

However, Ruthven said there are other reasons behind her decision.

“One reason is you ride around town, and you look at the property and there’s so many property owners still struggling,” Ruthven said. “We need to look inside first. We need to see and search for any cuts or adjustments we can make before we go out and ask for help.”

School board member Pamm Chapman said she did know it was going to cost money to put the referendum on the ballot but she admits she was not aware it was going to cost more than $200,000.

Board member Steve Moss said he was made fully aware of the cost. He also said it’s up to each board member to do their homework before they vote on anything.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said there were conversations about the cost.

“There were meetings with each of them with the board attorney and myself and our CFO, and so in those conversations, I remember talking about it,” Husfelt said.

In the end, Ruthven just wanted transparency.

“Nobody asked the question and I would have, I assumed that if it was going to cost something they would have told us,” Ruthven said.

She also added she fully supports teachers and staff members.

“I’m not voting no because I don’t think the teachers deserve it, I’m voting no because the taxpayers may not deserve this right now,” Ruthven said.

“The people will make the choice,” Register said.

We asked board member Winston Chester if he was aware of the cost, to which he said he had no comment.

