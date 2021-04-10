More details on the new health care campus coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would consider Friday a big day for Panama City Beach and that it was a long time coming.

“A hospital for our residents and visitors has been something that we’ve consistently kept talking about,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The St. Joe Company, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, and the Florida State University College of Medicine will develop a new health care campus. Sheldon said it’ll be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway.

“This helps our first responders, our paramedics, and our EMS to get closer to a hospital,” said Sheldon.

This location is minutes away from Latitude Margaritaville Watersound. A community of 3,500 homes for people 55 and better.

“We want to make sure from that standpoint that they have great, local health care as well,” said Sheldon.

And also minutes away from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“It’s another big piece of infrastructure and the more we can connect the pieces of infrastructure, the better,” St. Joe Company CEO Jorge Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it will be a full medical facility with many aspects to it. He said the campus will have doctors offices, urgent care and a 100-bed hospital.

“It’s a healthcare campus with clinical, research, and teaching components,” said Gonzalez.

Components Gonzalez said are very important to the project. FSU intends to utilize the campus for research, as well as residency programs. Something Sheldon said will be top-notch.

“We will be a destination for the best, brightest, and superstars in the medical field,” said Sheldon.

The best and brightest for the future of health care in Panama City Beach. Sheldon said this development will also bring more jobs to the community.

We’re told this there’s been talks about this since 2019 after the council changed the land development codes. When asked why it’s taken more than two years since the codes were changed to move the project forward, both Sheldon and Gonzalez said it’s a monumental task.

“These relationships and these projects are complicated and they take time to put together,” said Gonzalez.

Sheldon said they’ll break ground in early 2022 and hope to have a finished campus in 2023.

