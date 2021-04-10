Panama City Beach roadways see flooding after heavy downpours

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy downpours usually mean flooding around Panama City Beach, especially on major roadways like Alf Coleman where the water can get pretty high.

Within the next year, the city is hoping to solve that problem.

A project is in the works to raise Alf Coleman Road about two feet.

The project is expected to take about nine months to complete.

City officials say they are working in many ways to reduce the flooding in the area.

“We’re out there keeping the drains clear and the outfall ditches on the beach because all the rainwater that falls on Panama City Beach either goes into the bay or into the Gulf of Mexico,” said Panama City Beach City Councilman Paul Casto.

The city’s CRA funding will pay for the Alf Coleman Road project.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.