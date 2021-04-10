Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Another round of rain for Sunday morning
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a very active morning across northwest Florida, we’re seeing a few clouds around with a chance of a stray shower sneaking in this evening. However, the rain will return again early Sunday morning and we can expect to see rain, and a few thunderstorms, across the area up until the afternoon. The storms will move east and drier air will flow in which will clear skies up by the evening. Skies will remain clear into Monday and we can expect to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Get all the details on your forecast and the threat of severe weather in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

