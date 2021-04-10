Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a very active morning across northwest Florida, we’re seeing a few clouds around with a chance of a stray shower sneaking in this evening. However, the rain will return again early Sunday morning and we can expect to see rain, and a few thunderstorms, across the area up until the afternoon. The storms will move east and drier air will flow in which will clear skies up by the evening. Skies will remain clear into Monday and we can expect to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

