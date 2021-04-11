Ascension Sacred Heart Bay gives COVID-19 vaccines to local high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more people become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has been doing everything it can to get more people their shots.

As of last week, anyone age sixteen and up is eligible to get a vaccine. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical partnered with Bay District Schools to help start vaccinating students.

On Saturday, Ascension was at Rutherford High School with 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“High schoolers are obviously in large groups of people every day when they come to school and so this is really important that we’re here today to be able to offer the vaccine to them because this will give them a level of protection too. Just to feel comfortable to come to school every day,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Clinical Transform Specialist Sarah Marler said.

Officials say they weren’t able to give out all of the vaccines because of the storm. But Ascension will be hosting another vaccination clinic at Rutherford High School on April 17th with another 1,000 doses.

