Both men’s and women’s Chipola basketball teams win the state tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -At Northwest Florida for the women’s basketball Region VIII tournament, Chipola played Gulf Coast in the final for the state title. Heading into this game the Indians 4-0 against the Dores, and made it 5-0 with a 55-45 win. This is the first state championship win for Chipola women’s basketball since 2015.

On the men’s side of things, the Indians making it happen against Indian River with a 88-75 win over the Pioneers to take home the state title. This is Donnie Tyndall’s first season with the Indians, and the first time they have won state since 2014, which was also the last time both teams from Chipola won.

Both teams will be headed to Hutchinson, Kansas for the national tournament on April 19.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.