Advertisement

Both men’s and women’s Chipola basketball teams win the state tournament

Both Chipola teams win the state championship
Both Chipola teams win the state championship(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -At Northwest Florida for the women’s basketball Region VIII tournament, Chipola played Gulf Coast in the final for the state title. Heading into this game the Indians 4-0 against the Dores, and made it 5-0 with a 55-45 win. This is the first state championship win for Chipola women’s basketball since 2015.

On the men’s side of things, the Indians making it happen against Indian River with a 88-75 win over the Pioneers to take home the state title. This is Donnie Tyndall’s first season with the Indians, and the first time they have won state since 2014, which was also the last time both teams from Chipola won.

Both teams will be headed to Hutchinson, Kansas for the national tournament on April 19.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
The campus will be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip...
Panama City Beach to get its first hospital
Eleven people had to be pulled from the water Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach by South...
11 people pulled from the water Thursday in Miramar Beach
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

Latest News

The Rutherford tennis player underwent open heart surgery and then overcame cancer. Today, you...
Rutherford’s Eliannah Anderson is the prime example of resilience
Eliannah Anderson is the prime example of resilience
Eliannah Anderson is the prime example of resilience
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, April 8th
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, April 8th
Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, April 8th