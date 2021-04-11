Panama City Marina remains under repair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of Panama City’s marina remains closed to visitors and boaters. Repairs are still ongoing after damage from Hurricane Michael two and a half years ago.

The repair process has involved numerous different projects, but one of the longer-term projects is, fortunately, nearing completion.

“So full restoration’s first step is the bulkhead repair,” said Jared Jones, Assistant City Manager for Panama City. “We’ve been underway with that for quite some time now. The contractor, L&R Contracting, is currently winding down that project. They should be done with that project sometime in June.”

Conversations have been ongoing with FEMA about costs as well.

“We are also in negotiations with FEMA on a fixed-cost offer for that marina” Jones said. “That’s the money that will fund the rebuild of the wet slips and everything else that was damaged during the storm.”

While progress has been slow, the hope is that construction will begin to ramp up soon, and the city has a specific goal in mind for the future.

“To have more complaints about construction!” Jones said.

City leaders are working to figure out temporary amenities for the boating community nearby in the meantime.

