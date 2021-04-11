Advertisement

Panama City Marina remains under repair

Bulkhead repairs are nearing completion.
Bulkhead repairs are nearing completion.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of Panama City’s marina remains closed to visitors and boaters. Repairs are still ongoing after damage from Hurricane Michael two and a half years ago.

The repair process has involved numerous different projects, but one of the longer-term projects is, fortunately, nearing completion.

“So full restoration’s first step is the bulkhead repair,” said Jared Jones, Assistant City Manager for Panama City. “We’ve been underway with that for quite some time now. The contractor, L&R Contracting, is currently winding down that project. They should be done with that project sometime in June.”

Conversations have been ongoing with FEMA about costs as well.

“We are also in negotiations with FEMA on a fixed-cost offer for that marina” Jones said. “That’s the money that will fund the rebuild of the wet slips and everything else that was damaged during the storm.”

While progress has been slow, the hope is that construction will begin to ramp up soon, and the city has a specific goal in mind for the future.

“To have more complaints about construction!” Jones said.

City leaders are working to figure out temporary amenities for the boating community nearby in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
The campus will be located on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip...
Panama City Beach to get its first hospital
Eleven people had to be pulled from the water Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach by South...
11 people pulled from the water Thursday in Miramar Beach
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges

Latest News

Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home
Storm damage across Bay County
Storm damage across Bay County
On Saturday, Ascension was at Rutherford High School with 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay gives COVID-19 vaccines to local high school students
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms