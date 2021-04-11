Advertisement

Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19

A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes’ Village. The agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

The rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized. The measures underline the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 and face strong opposition from up to 80% of Japanese polled. The Olympics and Paralympics will involve about 15,000 athletes from more than 200 nations and territories, and tens of thousands of other officials, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad from attending. They have yet to announce the maximum capacity for venues, which is now complicated by rising cases in Osaka, Tokyo and elsewhere.

Tokyo will begin Monday to employ tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of the virus. It will allow Tokyo’s governor to impose shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, mandate punishment and award compensation to those who comply.

Fewer than 1% of Japanese have been vaccinated, and because of Japan’s slow rollout that number will remain low when the Olympics open.

Japan has attributed fewer than 9,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor compared to many countries in Asia.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach

Latest News

Police say the man was shot during a traffic stop then drove several blocks away and hit...
Mom speaks out after 20-year-old son shot by Minn. police during traffic stop
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot man in traffic stop incident
Video shows the SUV first slam into a parked truck in Alexis Croft's driveway before backing...
Mom dragged down street by SUV after man drives through Mich. yard
The victim believes she has identified the driver, and she has been in contact with police....
Caught on camera: SUV wrecks Mich. mother's yard then drags her down street
A local fire department is now better equipped to keep community members safe after recently...
Springfield Fire Department Receives Grant for Lifesaving Equipment