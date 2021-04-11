Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A sight to see across the panhandle before, during, and after Saturday morning’s storms.

Heavy winds and rains brought heavy damage to the area.

Roofs gone, furniture scattered, semi-trucks on their side, and plenty of trampolines missing.

“We just need a break,” Funland Arcade and Snack Bar General Manager Joel McDavid said.

Funland in Panama City Beach was hit yet again after another storm in February.

Many of its same windows blown out for a second time.

“We just had this one replaced within the last week and it’s already gone again,” McDavid said.

McDavid said customers and employees huddled up against the back wall during the storm.

“Everybody got real scared, nervous,” McDavid said.

That was a similar feeling at Grease Pro in Lynn Haven, now without a roof.

Employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse. Luckily no one was injured.

“We were at the bottom of the stairs and when we were underneath the stairs it all happened so fast. It was just complete destruction,” Grease Pro employee Mason Mata said.

Both businesses picking up the pieces hours after the destruction; a common routine for many others.

The National Weather Service said it will dispatch a damage survey team on Sunday to inspect the damage from the severe thunderstorms.

