Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance when it was faced with 60 mph winds and heavy rain. It was a catastrophic combination.

“We did have a report of three people inside the store when the roof did come off,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Justin Bush said.

But thankfully, Mayor of Panama City Beach Mark Sheldon said the police and fire departments were at the scene within minutes.

“Everybody was safe. Nobody is seriously hurt so we’re very blessed,” Mayor Sheldon said.

What was once a hot spot for folks to stop in for a snack after a day at the beach, is now left without a roof or a wall. But not without hope. About a dozen people were out helping clean out the shop.

But the destruction didn’t stop there. The store’s roof crashed into a house down the road on Wells Street.

“There were some people inside of that house. There were no injuries with it. But our people were able to get in, assess that, make a safe rescue, and they had no injuries,” Bush said.

Although no one was hurt during the storm, danger still looms afterward. Officials said it’s important to stay alert making your way around debris.

“Staying well away from power lines, especially when you’re not sure if they’re energized, it’s best to just stay away,” Bush said.

“So by all means, please be safe and stay off the roads,” Mayor Sheldon said.

A local woman is raising money for the owners of Blu convenience store and deli to help get the shop back up and running.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-build-back-blu-convenience-store-deli

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.