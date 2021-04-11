Advertisement

Tree crushes Panama City Beach home

On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals have been seeing trees down around almost any corner. On Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach, one fell right into the home of Cameron Lewis.

Lewis said he was watching TV when he started hearing the wind pick up. When his phone alerted him about a possible tornado, he said he ran to get under his bed when a tree came crashing through the roof.

The destruction of his home added turmoil to an already hard time for Lewis. He said his wife has been in the hospital battling cancer, and was getting ready to come back home.

“I endure. And I just trust in god. Simple as that,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he was ready to have his wife back home, but now without a place to bring her, that isn’t possible. He said he’s looking for any help he can get to make it happen.

For anyone looking to donate, you can click the link to his GoFundMe below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gwen-and-john-find-a-new-home

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

