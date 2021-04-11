Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve seen plenty of storms over the last several days, but a warm and dry start to the week is in store.

Conditions on Monday are looking to be ideal for a beach day, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine minus some morning clouds. Rip current risks will remain high across the Panhandle over the next several days, so be sure to check flags before you get in the water. More clouds will return to the area by Tuesday, with storm chances creeping back in by Wednesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach

Latest News

More rain is in the forecast for Sunday morning.
Saturday Evening Forecast
A line of severe storms will move into the panhandle on Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast
A line of severe storms will move into the panhandle on Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing some of the hail that fell in Fountain this morning.
Friday Forecast