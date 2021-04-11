Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve seen plenty of storms over the last several days, but a warm and dry start to the week is in store.

Conditions on Monday are looking to be ideal for a beach day, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine minus some morning clouds. Rip current risks will remain high across the Panhandle over the next several days, so be sure to check flags before you get in the water. More clouds will return to the area by Tuesday, with storm chances creeping back in by Wednesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

