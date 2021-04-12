Advertisement

Early voting for municipal elections begins in Bay County

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, offices up or reelection include mayoral seats in Lynn Haven, Mexico Beach, Panama City, and Parker. There are also several council and commission seats up for grabs in those cities.(Gray Media)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Early voting begins today for municipal elections in Bay County.

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, offices up for reelection include mayoral seats in Lynn Haven, Mexico Beach, Panama City, and Parker. There are also several council and commission seats up for grabs in those cities.

A county school board referendum is also on the ballot. If it passes, residents would see a millage rate increase for the next four years, with those funds going toward operation expenses throughout Bay District Schools. These expenses include raising teacher salaries, enhancing school security, and providing mental health services.

Early voting will last through Friday, April 16. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following are available polling locations:

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office

Frank Nelson Building

Glenwood Community Center

Lynn Haven Senior Center

Lyndell Conference Center

Palo Alto Church of Christ

Parker Community Center

Election Day is Tuesday, April 20.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

