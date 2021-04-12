Advertisement

Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting

A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on...
A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on Sunday, April 4th.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on Sunday, April 4th.

On that afternoon, deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 20 following multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene. One male patient was transported from the scene for his injuries.

Both parties in the altercation were quickly identified. After multiple days of follow-up investigation and gathering evidence, it was revealed the shooter, Michael Joseph McClure, 43, of Freeport, knowingly used a deadly firearm during a road rage incident where the other party sustained gunshot wounds to the wrist and leg.

It was determined McClure blocked a lane of travel with his truck to engage in the altercation and fired his weapon at the victim as he turned to run away once the argument escalated. The intersection where the shooting occurred was crowded and McClure’s actions threatened the lives of not just the victim, but others traveling the area.

McClure was arrested Monday, April 12th on active warrants for aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.

He was given a $5,000 bond and has been bonded out at the time of this release.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home

Latest News

Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.
The Blake at Panama City Beach now open
The Mexico Beach is getting back to where it was before Hurricane Michael
Mexico Beach is getting back to where is was before Hurricane Michael
The school board meeting in question is from Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions
Sergeant Long was deployed for a year.
Long siblings get surprise of a lifetime
Rain chances return to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast