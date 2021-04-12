Advertisement

Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night on...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night on Dec. 3, 2018, in New York. West agrees with Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to divorce documents filed by West's attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, April 12, 2021. Kardashian West filed to end the couple's 6 1/2-year marriage in February.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.

West’s attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West’s divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage.

West’s filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

And like Kardashian West’s filing, West’s asks that the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

According to Kardashian West’s Feb. 19 petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.

The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.

It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home

Latest News

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.
The Blake at Panama City Beach now open
The Mexico Beach is getting back to where it was before Hurricane Michael
Mexico Beach is getting back to where is was before Hurricane Michael
The school board meeting in question is from Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School