Missouri man dies in Okaloosa Island drowning incident

A Missouri man has died after an apparent drowning Sunday in Okaloosa Island.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Missouri man has died after an apparent drowning Sunday in Okaloosa Island.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said the 71-year-old was pulled from the Gulf Sunday afternoon.

Reports said he was visiting from Pickering, Missouri, and had gone for a swim near Eglin’s NCO Club. One of his friends, on the beach at the time of the incident, said he spotted the man about 75 yards offshore but then lost sight of him.

We’re told the elderly man was then spotted floating in the water by witnesses. They pulled him out of the water, according to officials, and began CPR until first responders could arrive.

The man was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

