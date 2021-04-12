Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The sunny weather is only briefly here in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The forecast over the week ahead is expected to turn unsettled again. Expect one more day of sunshine though before the clouds and rain chances return. For tonight lows will fall into the 50s area wide. More sunshine is expected Tuesday w/highs in the 80s inland and 70s at the coast. The clouds return by Wednesday with rain chances in the forecast each day through the weekend. The days with the best rain chances as of now look to be Thursday and Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

