Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with clear skies overhead. However we do have some patchy dense fog developing. It’s particularly thick for our Eastern Counties. But the typical foggy spots on your morning commute will likely see the fog as well.

Otherwise, temperatures are refreshingly cool outside this morning as we’re getting going in the 50s. Some early morning commuters before 8am may want a light jacket!

We’ll warm quickly throughout the morning as temperatures reach the 70s by the end of the morning and into the midday. Plenty of sunshine today leads highs into the upper 70s approaching 80 degrees on the coast to the mid 80s inland.

We’ll see a quiet early week forecast as high pressure settles in for Monday and Tuesday. However, our next frontal system is not far off in the forecast.

Looks like our next cold front moves into the Southeast late in the day on Wednesday with our next rain chance. We’ll see it pass through Wednesday night leading to a somewhat drier look into Thursday. The tail end of the front lingers across the Northern Gulf Coast Thursday into Friday and we’ll expect a couple waves of showers and thunderstorms to pass through for the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with warm highs in the upper 70s near 80° on the coast to the mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running quiet into Tuesday before rain chances and a bit more unsettled weather arrives for the mid to late week forecast.

