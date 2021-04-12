Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival wraps up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good food and cold beverages were the talks of the town Sunday at Aaron Bessant Park Sunday afternoon.

The annual PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival held its final day of activities after being sidelined earlier in the day due to weather.

Some of the trucks on the site traveled from states all over, and customers were able to enjoy a number of activities from axe throwing, bull riding, and live entertainment.

”We got about 15 trucks here as well, as some beer tents all the way down the sidewalk. We got face painters, a guy on stilts, a mechanical bull up on the stage, a DJ, and a bunch of other stuff along the trail,” said festival worker Joe Spadorcia.

One festival-goer told us what he feels is the best beverage he’s ever had.

”This the best lemonade right here. Hands down they got it at the food court, the food truck, called Get Loaded, the best lemonade hands down. And they give you lemonade with ice, cold, for this nice hot day, it was raining, but then it got right with this lemonade,” said Chris Cole, a tourist from Pennsylvania.

Festival-goers said they hope the festival returns next year with even more trucks and businesses.

