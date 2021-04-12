Advertisement

Panhandle Pickleball to host charity tournament helping sea life

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panhandle Pickleball has an upcoming charity tournament that is raising funds for a great cause! Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Monday morning with the details.

Panhandle Pickleball’s first annual charity tournament will be Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the pickleball courts behind the Lyndell Senior Center in Panama City Beach. Organizers say they’re anticipating up to 50 players competing in Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events from Bay, Gulf, Walton, and Holmes counties as well as the Atlanta metropolitan area. The event benefits the Gulf World Marine Institute and its rescue, rehabilitation, and release of turtles and dolphins.

Organizers say Women’s Doubles will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 with awards being presented at about noon. Men’s Doubles will then run until 4 p.m. with awards following.

Mixed Doubles will be on Sunday, April 18 starting at 8 a.m. with awards following at the end of play.

