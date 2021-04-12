Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot man in traffic stop incident

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - Mourners gathered Sunday night in a Minnesota city where a man was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, then crashed and later died.

A large law enforcement presence remained in Brooklyn Center overnight as demonstrators also protested in the community just outside Minneapolis.

Relatives of 20-year-old Daunte Wright say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away. Wright then crashed several blocks away and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, officers stopped a driver Sunday afternoon after determining he had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got in the car and drove away.

At least one officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The death comes as nearby Minneapolis is already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

