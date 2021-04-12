Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot man in traffic stop incident

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - Mourners gathered Sunday night in a Minnesota city where a man was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, then crashed and later died.

A large law enforcement presence remained in Brooklyn Center overnight as demonstrators also protested in the community just outside Minneapolis.

Relatives of 20-year-old Daunte Wright say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away. Wright then crashed several blocks away and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, officers stopped a driver Sunday afternoon after determining he had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got in the car and drove away.

At least one officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The death comes as nearby Minneapolis is already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach

Latest News

Police say the man was shot during a traffic stop then drove several blocks away and hit...
Mom speaks out after 20-year-old son shot by Minn. police during traffic stop
Video shows the SUV first slam into a parked truck in Alexis Croft's driveway before backing...
Mom dragged down street by SUV after man drives through Mich. yard
The victim believes she has identified the driver, and she has been in contact with police....
Caught on camera: SUV wrecks Mich. mother's yard then drags her down street
A local fire department is now better equipped to keep community members safe after recently...
Springfield Fire Department Receives Grant for Lifesaving Equipment