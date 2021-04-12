Springfield Fire Department receives lifesaving equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local fire department is better equipped to keep community members safe after recently receiving a major grant from a restaurant chain.

The Springfield Fire Department received a $33,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. With the grant, the department purchased three new pieces of HURST eDRAULIC waterproof battery-operated rescue tools.

Those pieces include a spreader, a cutter, and a ram.

Each piece is designed to assist the department with severe car accidents and injuries.

”This is the latest technology on what kind of steel. We can cut any steel right now, that’s in any place in the car. The biggest thing with these is underwater, they can get wet. With Hurricane Michael, we could have used it then with all the wet roads and cars in ditches,” said Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins.

The equipment will be put out into the field following a demonstration at the department on Friday.

