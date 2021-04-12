Advertisement

Springfield Fire Department receives lifesaving equipment

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local fire department is better equipped to keep community members safe after recently receiving a major grant from a restaurant chain.

The Springfield Fire Department received a $33,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. With the grant, the department purchased three new pieces of HURST eDRAULIC waterproof battery-operated rescue tools.

Those pieces include a spreader, a cutter, and a ram.

Each piece is designed to assist the department with severe car accidents and injuries.

”This is the latest technology on what kind of steel. We can cut any steel right now, that’s in any place in the car. The biggest thing with these is underwater, they can get wet. With Hurricane Michael, we could have used it then with all the wet roads and cars in ditches,” said Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins.

The equipment will be put out into the field following a demonstration at the department on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
A former Panama City Police officer was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with...
Former Panama City Police officer arrested on multiple battery charges
Two people are dead after being rescued from the water during single red flags.
Two people die after ‘mass water rescue’ in Miramar Beach

Latest News

A local fire department is now better equipped to keep community members safe after recently...
Springfield Fire Department Receives Grant for Lifesaving Equipment
Rutherford vaccine clinic PKG
Rutherford vaccine clinic PKG
The annual PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival hosted its final day of activities after...
PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival
Home damaged from Saturday storms
Home damaged from Saturday storms
Wewahitchka house off of Highway 22
Wewahitchka neighborhood sees heavy damage from Saturday storms