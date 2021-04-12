Advertisement

UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered

Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak Road in Holmes County Friday afternoon.(HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak Road in Holmes County Friday afternoon.

Last Thursday, investigators say they were contacted by police in Geneva County, Alabama, about a missing person possibly buried in Holmes County.

With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, officials say they were able to locate the grave site and found human remains Friday evening.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Panama City. Officials say an autopsy will be performed, and they hope to identify the remains.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ORIGINAL STORY - April 9, 2021 (9PM)

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a location in northwest Holmes County after receiving information about a possible body being buried.

Law enforcement officials recovered a body from the area off Peak Rd. late Friday afternoon.

FDLE Crime Scene investigators are also on scene, as are the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police Department, and Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

There is no danger to the public, but Sheriff John Tate asks that the public stay away from the area.

No additional details are being released at this time, but we will update you on this breaking story as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
Blu Convenience Store & Deli along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach didn’t stand a chance...
Roof flies off a local shop and lands on a house
Grease Pro employees said there were five people inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Residents see widespread damage across Bay County after Saturday morning storms
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
On Saturday, the early morning storms blew a tree into a home on Laurie Avenue.
Tree crushes Panama City Beach home

Latest News

Senior citizens now have a new option to call home in Panama City Beach.
The Blake at Panama City Beach now open
The Mexico Beach is getting back to where it was before Hurricane Michael
Mexico Beach is getting back to where is was before Hurricane Michael
The school board meeting in question is from Jan. 26, 2021.
Resurfaced Bay District Schools board meeting video raises questions
Sergeant Long was deployed for a year.
Long siblings get surprise of a lifetime
Rain chances return to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast