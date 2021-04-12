UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak Road in Holmes County Friday afternoon.

Last Thursday, investigators say they were contacted by police in Geneva County, Alabama, about a missing person possibly buried in Holmes County.

With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, officials say they were able to locate the grave site and found human remains Friday evening.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Panama City. Officials say an autopsy will be performed, and they hope to identify the remains.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ORIGINAL STORY - April 9, 2021 (9PM)

