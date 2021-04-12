Wewahitchka neighborhood sees heavy damage from Saturday storms

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning, Wewahitchka residents heard emergency signals telling them to take shelter.

”We did get the warning and we had just gotten a weather radio, and they do a check on Wednesdays, and I knew it was not Wednesday,” home wreckage survivor Doris Kay Whitfield said.

Doris Whitfield said she barely had enough time to take shelter downstairs when what she believes to be a tornado hit her home.

After seeing the damage, Whitfield believes her house cannot be saved.

”The damage it took off the upstairs the complete floor is gone and the complete floor is gone of course the wall that came down in the stairwell and in every room and it blew the windows out and in every room, the ceiling line is cracked around the wall in every single room,” Whitfield said.

Neighbor Jerry Gaskin said the Whitfield’s roof landed in his front yard. You could still see pieces of it laying outside.

“I think what it did was flip all the debris out of the end of the tail of it and threw it up against my house,” Gaskin said.

Whitfield said it was nothing like she has experienced before. Not even Hurricane Michael cause the amount of damage to the home.

”I think the thing I feared the most was that upper floor coming down on top of me and like I said, I was in the correct place but it looked like it was coming my way anyway,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield and Gaskin said many members of the community came out after the storm to help clean up. Both say they do not know what they would have done without the support from their neighbors.

”They were great, it was unbelievable, I thank all the great people from Wewa,” Gaskin said.

