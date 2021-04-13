Ally Lanford is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Buccaneers, senior catcher, Ally Lanford, does more than sit behind home base. The softball standout, maintains a 4.17 GPA, is a member of the National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Beta Club, and interestingly enough, is the President of the American Sign Language Honor Society.

It may seem like Ally has a lot on her plate, but she chooses to look at what it all teaches her.

“It definitely helped me with time management and just staying responsible, putting studies first and then sports, managing my time wisely, not just doing fun things like going out with friends,” said Lanford. “It’s putting in the work for softball and school at the same time.”

Ally has been on the North Bay Haven Softball team going on six years, but when she tried out in sixth grade she didn’t make the team, something head coach, Butch Bernard, says was the wrong decision.

“It’s all on me,” said Coach Bernard. “It was my first first year coaching and there was a lot going on, and, to be blunt, I cut the wrong person.”

The next year, Ally proved herself.

“She got by it, she came out, and she earned a spot. She’s been our catcher ever since,” said Coach Bernard

Now, Ally is headed to Andrew College on scholarship for both softball and her academics. While there, she will major in education in hopes of becoming a teacher, but moving on to the next level won’t be easy.

“I cannot express how much I love my team. It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’m leaving them this year because it’s been such a big part of my life, and I can’t thank my team enough for how much they’ve done for me and my coaches as well.”

“She’s just the type of person who keeps digging for more, and trying to make the best of herself, so I see nothing but great things in her future.”

