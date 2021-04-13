Advertisement

Annual Walk to Remember honors lost loved ones and their families

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A special event with a heartfelt message returns to Lynn Haven this weekend. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday with the details.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County is hosting their 4th Annual “Walk to Remember” Saturday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. at their Children’s Memorial Garden located at A.L. Kinsaul Park. Organizers say there will be a brief memorial service, bubble release, raffle drawing, silent auction, and a ladybug release.

Registration for the event is required. Registration on the day of the walk will be $30 for individuals and $40 for families.

The Compassionate Friends (TCF) offers friendship, understanding, and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child, grandchild or sibling, through a network of almost 800 Chapters in the United States, including all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview or visit the website here: THE COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF BAY COUNTY - The Compassionate Friends of Bay County (weebly.com).

You can also find the Facebook here: The Compassionate Friends/ Bay County Chapter | Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Panama City Beach
Deputies still don’t know the identity of a body they recovered on a piece of property off Peak...
UPDATE: Identity still unknown after body discovered
Tornadoes and damaging straight line wind cause numerous reports of damage over NWFL.
Severe Storm Pictures and Videos
A Freeport man has been arrested following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on...
Freeport man arrested in road rage shooting
Wewahitchka house off of Highway 22
Wewahitchka neighborhood sees heavy damage from Saturday storms

Latest News

John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears
Annual Walk to Remember honors lost loved ones and their families
Damaging winds, heavy rain, and three tornadoes blew through Bay County over the weekend.
Panama City Beach City Council to revisit new tornado warning system
Florida corporations are being asked to get involved in the debate over making changes to...
Corporations caught in middle of election debate