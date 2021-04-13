Annual Walk to Remember honors lost loved ones and their families

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A special event with a heartfelt message returns to Lynn Haven this weekend. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday with the details.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County is hosting their 4th Annual “Walk to Remember” Saturday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. at their Children’s Memorial Garden located at A.L. Kinsaul Park. Organizers say there will be a brief memorial service, bubble release, raffle drawing, silent auction, and a ladybug release.

Registration for the event is required. Registration on the day of the walk will be $30 for individuals and $40 for families.

The Compassionate Friends (TCF) offers friendship, understanding, and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child, grandchild or sibling, through a network of almost 800 Chapters in the United States, including all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview or visit the website here: THE COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF BAY COUNTY - The Compassionate Friends of Bay County (weebly.com).

You can also find the Facebook here: The Compassionate Friends/ Bay County Chapter | Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.