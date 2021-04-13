Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 12th

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

Chipley 11 Bay 9

Niceville 7 Holmes County 4

Liberty County 14 Blountstown 5

North Bay Haven 2 Walton 4

Baker 1 Paxton 8

High School Baseball:

Rocky Bayou Christian 0 North Bay Haven 16

Ponce De Leon 0 Freeport 10

Franklin County 0 Port St. Joe 8

Rutherford 0 South Walton 10

Blountstown 4 Holmes County 5

