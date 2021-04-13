Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 12th
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball:
Chipley 11 Bay 9
Niceville 7 Holmes County 4
Liberty County 14 Blountstown 5
North Bay Haven 2 Walton 4
Baker 1 Paxton 8
High School Baseball:
Rocky Bayou Christian 0 North Bay Haven 16
Ponce De Leon 0 Freeport 10
Franklin County 0 Port St. Joe 8
Rutherford 0 South Walton 10
Blountstown 4 Holmes County 5
