Gulf Coast Volleyball gets settled in in Cedar Rapids for the national tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast volleyball team made the trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the national tournament on Saturday morning.

The Commodores are Panhandle Conference Champions and State Champions for the 2021 season going 15-3 overall in the regular season and 9-1 in conference play.

Before they hit the road Saturday morning, head coach, Scott Allen, received an email informing him that their scheduled opponent, Muskegon, was out of the tournament, and they would instead face Grand Rapids.

“We don’t usually focus too much on our opponents,” said Coach Allen. “We tend to focus on ourselves a little bit more and worry about what we are doing and just try to do it the best we can. We don’t put too much of an emphasis on that, but it was a little bit of a wrinkle. We’ve had a whole year of rolling with the punches now, so waking up to start your trip and finding out that you have a new opponent that you’re going to play, it’s really not that big of a deal to us.”

Last year, the ‘Dores made it to the national tournament, but were knocked out in the first round. This year, Coach Allen says they feel a little less out of place.

“It feels like we are much more comfortable this year, so hopefully that will translate tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1 p.m., and we will have a much better showing and account of ourselves. I think if we do that, we win the match, and we move on to the next round.”

Coach Allen says they had three main goals for the season: win the conference, win state, and win the national title. However, he does have one more goal for his team while they are in Cedar Rapids.

“We’re really trying to enjoy the experience,” said Coach Allen. “There’s only going to be one team that walks out of here with a national championship win in the last game, and the odds are not in anybody’s favor that is here, that it’s going to be them. We feel like the odds can be in our favor to really enjoy the experience and that is going to be on us. We can control those kind of things, and so we are trying to do a better job of that. So far, the girls have done fantastic at it.”

The Commodores game against Grand Rapids will start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

