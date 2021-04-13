Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

