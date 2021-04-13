Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons confirmed to News4′ that the body discovered in Holmes County Friday is that of a Geneva man missing for eight months.

Brett Joshua Grantham was last seen on foot on Franklin Avenue on August 22. (See Related Story) That’s about a mile from where he was living.

35-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham's body was buried on land off Peak Road in Holmes County. (Geneva Police Department)

Clemmons along with Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate met with WTVY earlier today to provide an update on the case and announce the arrest of Michael Shane Paul and Rebecca Holt. Paul has been charged with murder while Holt is charged with hindering prosecution.

The case picked up last Wednesday when Clemmons said his department received credible information in the case. From there his department along with GCSO, HCSO, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked together with Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams and the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The multi-state operation led to the body’s discovery on Friday evening off of Peak Road with the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs. Investigators believe Grantham had been shot to death in Geneva County before his body was transported across state lines to a piece of land owned by Paul.

