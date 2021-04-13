Advertisement

Local man gets 20 years after attacking victim with garden shears

John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018...
John Kyle Botelho will spend 20 years behind bars on multiple charges stemming from a 2018 incident in Walton County where he attacked a man with garden shears.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, John Kyle Bothelho was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm and a Weapon, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting an Officer with Violence.

The state attorney said Bothelho entered a plea just minutes before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

ORIGINAL STORY: April 2, 2018

A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked another man, ran from deputies, and dove naked into the Choctawhatchee Bay.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Saturday night they responded to a call about a fight on E. Mitchell Avenue in Santa Rosa Beach. They say when they got there, there was a man covered in blood.

The victim tells deputies he was gardening in the front of his home when John Botelho, 26, of Crestview, attacked him. The victim says Botelho punched him in the nose and kneed him in his chest. Deputies say Botelho got the garden shears out of the victim’s hands and began stabbing him with it.

Botelho reportedly only stopped the attack when a bystander stepped in.

Deputies say Botelho ran away and was found near the victim’s house, naked in the Choctawhatchee Bay. Deputies say when they tried to get Botelho out of the water, he started punching them and tried to pull them underwater. After a short struggle, deputies were able to get the man.

Botelho is charged with aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

