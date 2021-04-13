Advertisement

Long siblings get surprise of a lifetime

Sergeant Long was deployed for a year.
Sergeant Long was deployed for a year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday seemed like just a normal day for the Long family.

Second-grader Ansleigh was at Waller Elementary School. And, just like every other day for the past year, dad was deployed overseas, or so she thought!

“I haven’t seen him in a long time,” said Ansleigh.

That morning, Staff Sergeant Dustin Long was able to surprise Ansleigh and hug her for the first time in a year!

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion,” said Sergeant Long. “I really can’t explain it. Just overwhelmed with emotion. Just grateful.”

Sergeant Long had been deployed for the past year and his wife Casey was keeping the family going at home.

“Having such a great mom, it wouldn’t ever work without her, there’s no way,” said Sergeant Long. “She carried them through the whole year and helped them progress and kept them on track. She deserves more credit than I do for anything.”

For Casey, the past year has been tough, but today she feels relief.

“He can help, all the stress can be off me now,” said Casey. “It can just be normal, we’re ready for normal again.”

After Ansleigh was surprised, the family headed off to share the same moment with brother Bryce at Deane Bozeman School. With so much time to make up for and smiles on their faces, it’s a Monday morning they won’t soon forget.

