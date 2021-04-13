Lynn Haven man facing 13 years in prison for 2018 shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jarquez Jerome Whitley of Lynn Haven was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a crime he committed in August of 2018.

A Bay County jury found him guilty in March for charges related to the shooting of Juwan Cummings at the Royal Arms Garden Apartments.

Whitley was sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and another five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

