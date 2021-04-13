Mexico Beach is getting back to where is was before Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Driving through Mexico Beach you’ll notice a big difference compared to where it was right after Hurricane Michael tore through the area.

“It is just getting better and better, I tell people, Mexico Beach is crawling right now and it is about to stand up,” El Governor Motel Property Manager Wiley Petty said.

This past Thursday, the town’s first gas station since the hurricane opened up. And while it may not seem like a big deal, residents and regular visitors would beg to differ.

“That is a big improvement. it sort of raises our spirits, where we can go down the street and get gas, Mayor Al Cathey said.

“A gas station is great y’all, small victories but we are getting there,” Petty said.

Mayor Al Cathey tells us many construction and revitalization projects are also in the works.

“We just finished a beach renourishment project where they trucked sand on the beach, if we can get FEMA on board with our pace we are working on the pier we are working on the dredging of the canal. The big projects that remain are sort of the things that really say hey we are back,” Mayor Cathey said.

Mayor Cathey tells us the town is on the right track to becoming what it once was before the hurricane.

“The best way I can describe what is happening here is the spirit of our town is very very strong,” Mayor Cathey said.

“It is going to be ok, and we are celebrating every day,” Petty said.

